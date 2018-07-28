NJ woman blows red light and kills 91-year-old in 5-car crash, cops say

STAFFORD — A 73-year-old Manahawkin woman crashed into four cars and killed her 91-year-old passenger Friday morning after blowing through a red light at an intersection, township police said.

Barbara Angeline was traveling west on Route 72 about 9:50 a.m. when she went through the red light at Marsha Drive, police said.

Angeline's 2013 Ford Focus then hit a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Richard Labarbiera Jr., 22, of Paramus, and a 2009 Chrysler van driven by Susan Destefanis, 61, of Manahawkin, who were both going north on Marsha.

Angeline's car then hit two more vehicles that were stopped at a red waiting to go south on Marsha, police said.

Angeline's passenger, Johannah Griffin, of Ship Bottom, died. Angeline suffered severe injuries and was taken by medivac to Jersey Shore Trauma Center.

Destefanis was taken by medivac to Atlantic City Trauma Center. Other drivers had minor injuries and were taken to South Ocean Medical Center.

Police ask any witnesses to call investigators at 609-597-1189 ext. 8436.

