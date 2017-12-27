NJ woman, 80, stabbed during fight against home invader

Thinkstock

WILLINGBORO — An 80-year-old woman was not about to let a man more than half her age take her car during an attempted burglary on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the Botany Circle home about about 9:37 a.m. Wednesday and found 29-year-old Joaquin Johnson walking away from the house with a handful of money. Inside the house, police said they found the woman suffering from a large stab wound to her arm.

Prior to officers arriving, police say Johnson had forced his way into the house and demanded the woman’s car keys. Rather than hand over the keys, police say the woman grabbed a large kitchen knife in an attempt to fight him off. A struggle ensued over the woman’s purse, during which police say Johnson stabbed her in the arm and attempted to flee.

Johnson was arrested and charged with robbery, burglary, two counts of theft, aggravated assault, and obstruction, according to police. The woman was taken to Capital Health Systems in Trenton.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com