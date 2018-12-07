NJ teen sentenced to prison for stolen-car crash that killed girl

A doped-up teenager who stole a BMW and crashed it during a failed getaway attempt, killing his 15-year-old passenger, will spend the rest of his young adult years behind bars.

Isaiah Buchanan, 19, was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in October to first-degree manslaughter.

Police in Cinnaminson tried to pull over Buchanan on Nov. 15, 2017, but he sped off. The sedan crashed on Route 130 South at Riverton Road.

His passenger, Palmyra High School sophomore Kassidy Bush, died at the scene.

Police learned that the car had been stolen. Blood tests revealed that Buchanan had cocaine, marijuana and Xanax in his system.

The juvenile case was waived up from Family Court and Buchanan faced trial as an adult.

“There are no words available, nor a fitting resolution to this case, that can alleviate the immensity of the heartbreak Kassidy’s loss has so obviously caused for her parents, brother and friends,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Friday after the sentence was handed down. “We hope that Kassidy’s family can experience some comfort and healing now that this case has concluded and a substantial sentence has been imposed upon the person responsible for her tragic and senseless death.”

