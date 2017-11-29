NJ teen reported missing for 3rd time in two months

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing for the third time in the past two months.

Allison Wade left her home in the Glen Oaks section of the township on Monday afternoon and has not been seen since, according to township police.

She was last seen wearing a Navy blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Wade stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes with scars on her left arm.

Wade was also reported missing on Oct. 16 and returned home two days later. Six days after that she was reported gone again but was located after several days.

Police asked anyone with information about Wade's whereabouts to call them at 856-228-4500 or call their Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

