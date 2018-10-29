NJ superintendent beat man with bat, pissed over bad PI job, cops say

BRIDGETON — A South Jersey superintendent who had hired a Philadelphia company to spy on his wife is facing charges of attacking an employee of the company with a baseball bat, authorities say.

Michael Knox, 48, of Burlington, works as the superintendent of the Fairfield Township School, and was arrested on Friday, facing multiple charges, according to a criminal docket from Philadelphia's municipal court. Knox was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and simple assault among other offenses.

The NBC affiliate in Philadelphia cited police saying Knox believed the Philly Spy Shop was doing a bad job of spying on his wife, so he attacked the employee. Knox fled the scene after the assault, but left his school ID behind, police told NBC. He was arrested in Sussex County after his wife called police over an argument they had, according to the network.

The court records show he was released after posting bail. The Fairfield school had no comment on his arrest.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know as of Monday afternoon whether Knox had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.=

