NJ man wearing gun shirt arrested in Vermont college threat

A Red Bank man was charged with making a written threat at the college he attended in Vermont.

Eric S. Smith, 23, was charged Wednesday with criminal citation for false public alarms and disorderly conduct for the threat of a "potential act of violence," according to Vermont State Police, which did not provided details.

His arrest booking photo shows Smith wearing a long-sleeve print shirt images of what looks like an Uzi or similar weapon.

The March 3 threat at Landmark College prompted a response from the Vermont State Police Field Force Division and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Bomb Squad. College security and police conducted a sweep of the college campus.

Landmark spokesman Chris Lenois told New Jersey 101.5 that Smith was placed on interim suspension following the arrest. "There will be a conduct review process that could lead to additional sanctions, including the possibility of suspension or expulsion," he said.

Lenois said the threat was written on a white board and police were called out of an abundance of caution.

"The threat was not considered credible at the time and nothing in the subsequent investigation has changed that assessment," he said.

Police did not disclose what was written in the threat.

Landmark offers programs for students with learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to its website.