EATONTOWN — The Monmouth County SPCA already had a shelter full of cats and kittens looking for new homes. But after taking in 50 more from a hoarding situation in Howell, their resources have been stretched even thinner, and they're hoping the public can help.

Just one day after a call from New Jersey Natural Gas turned up the animals living in squalor, the county animal shelter has taken up the task of nursing the dozens of animals back to health.

That will be no easy task as many of the cats require treatment for "mass amounts of fleas, upper respiratory infections, skin infections and internal parasites," the SPCA said in a Facebook post .

Not only are there 50 cats to be treated, but some of them are expecting kittens in the near future, the SPCA said. As a result, the organization has started an Amazon wish list for the public. Items on the list include litter, laundry detergent, flea and tick treatment and sanitary wipes.

Follow this link to see the wish list.

First responders were initially called to the home for a strong odor of gas, which resulted in several of the surrounding homes being evacuated. The home was inspected and determined to be safe, while the homeowner, 61-year-old Ivan Sevastianow, is facing charges for the condition the cats were found living in.

The Howell rescue is not even the largest seen in the state this summer. St. Hubert's shelter took on 170 cats and kittens that were found in a home that had become uninhabitable for humans because of all the animals and feces. Much like the Monmouth County shelter, St. Hubert's is also taking donations for the cats as well as looking for new forever homes for the animals.

