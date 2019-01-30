NJ school closings, delayed openings — Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019

TRENTON — Cleanup of Tuesday's snow will delay the start of school for some districts on Wednesday.

The highest snow accumulations will be north of Route 78 with 3-5 inches on the ground by the time it ends around midnight, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. The rest of the state will see accumulations of an inch or less.

On Wednesday morning, temperatures will climb to about the 30-degree mark before arctic air returns to New Jersey, according to Zarrow.

A fierce westerly wind will kick up, potentially gusting between 40 and 60 mph. Not only will that wind carry a bit bite, but it will be strong enough to cause minor damage, driving difficulties, and power outages.

Do you need help with our Winter Weather Alert program? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: