NJ school closings and delayed openings for March 5, 2018

TRENTON — Continued power outages in North Jersey have some districts cancelling classes for Monday, while others are opting for a delayed opening.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday over 78,000 JCP&L customers , mostly in Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties, were still without power because of the high winds and heavy snow from Friday's nor'easter.

Another 3,000 PSE&G customers , mostly in Essex and Union counties had no power as well as of Sunday night.

Fallen trees that have not yet been picked up are blocking roads, preventing buses from getting through on their rounds. They are also preventing crews from getting in to make repairs, according to JCP&L spokesman Ron Morano.

1,600 JCP&L linemen, damage assessors, hazard responders, forestry personnel, dispatchers and contractors are working to restore customer outages, according to Morano. In addition, more than 430 line workers from other FirstEnergy utilities and contractors are on-site or in transit to assist with restoration efforts.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is watching another potential storm that could bring more snow to the area north of Route 78 on Wednesday.

"Pockets of moderate to heavy snowfall are definitely on the table here, but the forecast will be highly dependent on the storm's track along the coast," Zarrew said.

How are you affected by the power outages? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ