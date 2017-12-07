ROBBINSVILLE — A school bus driver in Mercer County was arrested after a student passenger broke his leg.

Police said Ricky K. Moore, 28, of Hamilton, admitting brake-checking his bus on Nov. 30, causing the moving vehicle "to abruptly stop for no apparent reason."

The maneuver caused middle school students to fly from their seats. An eight-grader at Pond Road Middle School broke his leg, township police said Thursday.

Moore was charged with cruelty and neglect of children and ticketed for road violations.

He works for Garden State Transport, which suspended him.

The company on Thursday said it has not been aware of any complaints against Moore since he was hired in 2015.

"NJ state law, school policy and company policy states that all students are to be seated and seat-belted in at all times," the company said. "GST takes safety very seriously and expects all drivers and students to be following school district policy for safe transport to and from school.”

