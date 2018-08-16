NJ school board candidate called black people ‘f***ing monkeys’

MONROE (Gloucester) — A school board candidate has apparently pulled down his Facebook pages after a news website posted screenshots of bigoted comments.

T he New Jersey Globe p osted screenshots from the Facebook account of township school board candidate Rich Jankowski, who is white. The posts were written between 2013 and 2016.

In one comment he wrote about black protesters throwing trash cans "at any white person they see...time to start firing bullets into these f****ng monkeys and send them to their graves."

He called for the NFL to suspend players who protested the acquittal of George Zimmerman.

"A majority of the black population is calling it a travesty but I never heard them whining when OJ killed TWO INNOCENT people and was acquitted," he said.

Another post shows a picture of Bruce Jenner on a box of Wheaties in 1977 alongside a picture of Caitlyn Jenner on a box of Fruity Pebbles.

The township of nearly 37,000 people is about 77 percent white and 16 percent black, according to recent Census estimates. The district, which has more than 6,100 students in pre-K to 12th grade, has a similar demographic breakdown.

New Jersey 101.5 could not reach Jankowski for comment on Thursday.

