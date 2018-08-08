NJ principal shared child sex-abuse images, prosecutor charges

PLEASANTVILLE — The principal of Pleasantville High School has been accused of possessing and sharing images of child sexual abuse.

Edward Bonek, 48, was arrested Wednesday morning at his Absecon home and charged with second-degree distribution of child porn, second-degree possession of child porn with intent to distribute, second-degree maintaining a file sharing program for child porn, third-degree possession of child porn and second-degree official misconduct.

Prosecutors did not publicly reveal other details.

Bonek was identified as a school principal by The Press of Atlantic City.

Pension records show he has nearly 23 years of service in public schools in New Jersey.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was being held at the Atlantic County jail.

