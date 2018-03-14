PLAINFIELD — A Camden County woman is facing charges after police say she threatened children at a preschool where she worked as an administrator.

Adetokunbo O. Akinnaso, a 64-year-old from the Sicklerville section of Winslow, was working as the administrator of the Dusk to Dawn preschool at the time of the incident, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Michael A. Monahan.

The incident occurred when two 4-year-olds were taken to the woman's office for "disciplinary reasons," according to Monahan. Akinnaso then pulled out a knife and threatened to hurt them if the behavior continued, the prosecutor said.

The children were not injured during the incident, according to the prosecutor. The woman surrendered on Tuesday and was released pending an initial court appearance. She has been charged two counts of fourth-degree cruelty or neglect of children.

A woman who answered the phone at the school on Wednesday said they had no comment on the matter.

