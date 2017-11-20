You don't even have to be a racing fan to be super happy for new NASCAR champ, Martin Truex Junior. The Ocean County native and grad of Southern Regional High School was very emotional after taking the NASCAR Cup Series championship in Florida.

Truex Junior and his longtime girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, have been very candid about her battle with cancer, which includes a recurrence this year. Together, the couple has raised awareness and waves of funding for both childhood and ovarian cancers.

The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation has been helping young cancer patients and their families for a decade now. Truex Jr. spoke about his Jersey Shore roots a few years ago, while dedicating the Pediatric Wing at Southern Ocean Medical Center.

So whether you're an avid NASCAR fan, or you've never watched a race in your life, it's easy to cheer for a Jersey guy that's using his fame to help battle against an unfortunate common enemy, cancer. Congrats to the Truex family!

