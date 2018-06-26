NJ mom charged after toddler overdoses on her methadone

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A woman whose child died after drinking her prescribed methadone is now facing charges for the boy's death.

The boy died on May 15 after police responded to a home on Sandhill Road where they found him unresponsive, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Emergency personnel tried unsuccessfully to revive the boy.

Toxicology reports confirmed the cause of death was a methadone overdose. The boy died after drinking a combination of methadone and water, according to the prosecutor's office.

On Tuesday, police arrested 34-year-old Lynn Bergans and charged her with reckless manslaughter and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Bergans is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending an initial court appearance.

Police are asking anyone with information about the boy's death to call either Detective Timothy Hoover at 732-329-4646 or Detective David Abromaitis at 732-745-4436.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether Bergans had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.