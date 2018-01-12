Contact Us
NJ man with one of the largest child porn libraries ever is sent to prison

By Dan Alexander January 12, 2018 3:18 PM
John H. DeFay Jr
John H. DeFay Jr (Office of the Attorney General)

TRENTON — A man who police said owned one of the largest collections of child pornography in state history was sentenced to seven years in prison.

John H. DeFay Jr., 48, of Pitman, was busted in 2016. Investigators say he had more than 76,000 videos and images of child sexual abuse stored on several computer devices.

The IT manager pleaded guilty in September to a second-degree charge of distribution of child pornography using file sharing software to make images downloadable to others.

He will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life. He is ineligible for parole for the next 2 1/2 years.

“This case illustrates the huge scope of this problem and the way that collectors like DeFay, who constantly search the internet for new child pornography, drive the sexual exploitation of children and the production of these horrific materials,” state Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino said Friday. “We will never rest in our efforts to bring these predators to justice.”

Porrino asked anyone with information about the distribution of child pornography on the internet to call the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Tipline at 888-648-6007.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ 

