NJ man kills wife he thought was ‘possessed,’ prosecutor says

FRANKLIN BOROUGH — Authorities say a northwestern New Jersey man fatally shot his wife because he believed she was "possessed."

Sussex County prosecutors say 79-year-old Joseph Salokas was in the midst of an "acute psychiatric event" when he fatally Loretta Salokas around 2 a.m. Monday in their home. The couple had been married for 59 years.

Prosecutors say Salokas allegedly fired one shot from his registered, 32-caliber handgun, striking her in the neck. He then called 911 to report the shooting.

Responding officers found Loretta Salokas dead in an upstairs bedroom.