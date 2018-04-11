NJ man had sex with child, kept child porn, prosecutor says

HO-HO-KUS — A New Jersey landscaper is in trouble on both sides of the Hudson River after police say he was found with a stash of child pornography in New Jersey and raped an underage victim in New York.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jason Keizer on Wednesday and charged him with one count of third-degree possession of child pornography of less than 1,000 images.

This is at least the second time in four years he has been charged with child porn.

The arrest came after police started investigating images seen on the internet of a child in New York City, which led them to Keizer, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said. Police said Keizer had viewed and possessed pictures of nude children and had also had "engaged in sexual activity" with an underage victim in New York City.

Keizer was being held in the Bergen County Jail awaiting extradition to New York.

According to NJ.com, a man with the same name living in Oradell was arrested in 2014 and charged with possessing child pornography and marijuana. There was no record of conviction for those charges in the state court's public database on Wednesday.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know as of Wednesday afternoon whether Keizer was represented by an attorney.

