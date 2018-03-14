NJ man gets white powder in mail, cops eye ‘possible suspect’

MANCHESTER — Police were called to a township home on Tuesday after a resident reported receiving white powder in an envelope.

Officers responded to a home on Northampton Boulevard along with the Berkeley Hazmat team, according to police. The powder was tested and tests came back negative. Police continue to investigate the matter and "have developed a possible suspect," according to the department.

Manchester police said there was "no harm or hazard to anyone" as a result of the incident."

