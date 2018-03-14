NJ man gets white powder in mail, cops eye ‘possible suspect’

Thinkstock

MANCHESTER — Police were called to a township home on Tuesday after a resident reported receiving white powder in an envelope.

Officers responded to a home on Northampton Boulevard along with the Berkeley Hazmat team, according to police. The powder was tested and tests came back negative. Police continue to investigate the matter and "have developed a possible suspect," according to the department.

Manchester police said there was "no harm or hazard to anyone" as a result of the incident."

More From New Jersey 101.5

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crime, Manchester, Newsletter, ocean county
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top