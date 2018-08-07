NJ man drowns in lake trying to hold breath during party

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A bachelor party contest to see who could stay underwater the longest ended in death when police say one competitor didn't resurface.

Baldwin County Sheriff's Capt. Brad King said that 23-year-old Robert Zachary "Zach" Bunsa, of the Basking Ridge section of Bernards, drowned Saturday at Lake Sinclair.

King says Bunsa was trying to see how long he could hold his breath, but didn't come back up.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Cpl. Lynn Stanford says the around 15 men at the party didn't realize he was still in the water, and went to the house to look for him. Stanford says it was more than seven minutes before someone realized he was still in the lake. One of them dived down and pulled him out.

Bunsa was pronounced dead at the scene. King told NJ.com the incident was an accident.

Bunsa was a 2013 graduate of Koinonia Academy in Plainfield and was studying business at Kean University. He had last worked at the Urban Table in Basking Ridge about a year ago.

His viewing is scheduled for St. James Church in Basking Ridge from 3 to 7 p.m. and his funeral on Friday morning at the church at 10 a.m.

