NJ man charged with killing girlfriend he left to drown in car

BURLINGTON CITY — A man accused of fleeing a crash of a vehicle into the Delaware River that claimed the life of his girlfriend has now been charged with causing her death.

Twenty-four-year-old Jacob Garrett was initially charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, endangering an injured victim and other offenses after the Jan. 14 crash in Burlington City.

Prosecutors in Burlington County say they lodged an additional charge of first-degree vehicular homicide Friday after receiving the results of toxicology tests.

Authorities said Garrett escaped from the car that went into the icy river but 23-year-old Stephanie White died. They say he told people who helped him from the river to "Help my girlfriend" and fled.

White was removed from the car by emergency responders and taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, Coffina said.

Garrett was tracked from the river to the Burlington Towne Center North light rail station by a police K-9, according to Coffina. The prosecutor said police officers stopped a train at the Beverly/Edgewater Park station, where they found Garrett.

Prosecutors said officers smelled alcohol on his breath after the accident.