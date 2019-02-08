NJ groom charged with sexually assaulting teen server at reception

There's a good chance "happily ever after" won't apply to this marriage.

Newlywed Matthew Aimers, 31, of Willingboro, told a teenage server at his wedding reception at the Northampton Country Club in November to go outside and "make out" and do "whatever you want" with him, according to a complaint filed by Bucks County, Pennsylvania District Attorney Matthew Weintraub. She was shaken by the conversation, rejected his advances and walked away.

According to the complaint, Aimers followed her into the women's restroom and grabbed her by the arm to pull her into an empty stall where he exposed himself and sexually assaulted her. Aimers offered her $100 to continue and asked her to "kiss me like you mean it" after he pressed his penis against her pants. The girl was able to escape Aimers a second time.

Aimers later got into a fight with a club employee who tried to stop him from bringing alcohol outside. Police arrested him.

He had a preliminary court hearing in January and will be arraigned next week.

Aimers was charged on Wednesday with assault, indecent exposure, imprisonment of a minor, harassment, and related offenses. He was released after posting $35,000 bail and will be arraigned on Feb. 21.

His attorney, Louis Busico, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that his client denies all charges.

