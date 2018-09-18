NJ firefighter took a break from vacation to help deliver a baby

CINNAMINSON — A career firefighter who thought he was getting away from his job during a recent camping trip ended up not only helping someone, but bringing a new life into the world.

Philip Drangula, a Florence resident and a member of the Cinnaminson Fire Department, was on vacation at a camp ground in Little Egg Harbor over the Labor Day weekend when he learned a woman was in labor, a release from the department said. Drangula is also a part-time member of the Gloucester county EMS. Working with a sheriff's officer who was also on vacation at the time, Drangula helped with the delivery process until local first responders arrived.

The delivery was not a smooth one as the baby's umbilical cord was wrapped twice around its neck. Thankfully they were able to remove the cord safely and the baby was able to breath on its own.

Chief Frank Runzo of the Parkertwon Volunteer Fire Co. said mother and baby are both doing well after the eventful delivery.

"Emergency services workers are never off duty. They are always prepared to jump into action whenever and wherever an emergency occurs," Chief William Kramer of the Cinnaminson Fire Department said.

More From New Jersey 101.5