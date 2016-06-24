NJ driver charged in deaths of jogger and passenger in his pickup

A New Hanover man was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide for the deaths of a jogger and a friend riding in his pickup in August 2015.

After results of toxicology tests on the blood of Patrick J. Miller, 29, came back, Burlington County Prosecutor Robert D. Bernardi charged him with the death of Allison McGinnis, 29, of Southampton, and David Eldridge, 31, of Wrightstown.

Bernardi said Miller veered his pickup across Route 206 in Southampton on Aug. 27, 2015 and hit McGinnis as she jogged on the southbound shoulder around 2 p.m. The truck then hit several trees and overturned at the intersection of Garden Street, ejecting Eldridge, who was crushed to death by the pickup, according to Bernardi.

Miller was also charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and failing to remain in a lane.

A grand jury will consider the charges for possible indictment. Miller is free on $150,000 bail.