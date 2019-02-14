NJ district banned contest over picture of soldiers’ guns — then surrenders

An American Legion coloring contest that features an image of soldiers with firearms has been re-allowed in one New Jersey school district after an outcry over it being banned in the first place.

The Glen Rock Board of Education had said on Monday that the district was opting out of the statewide contest for fourth and fifth graders due to the display of guns in the coloring page.

"Perhaps I had too much concern for the impact of the picture. Today we look at everything thru a different lens when it comes to our students," Glen Rock Interim School Superintendent Bruce Watson said in a posted statement on Tuesday.

He said he received a number of emails regarding the decision not to have 4th and 5th grade students participate, which caused him to reconsider.

"There was no disrespect intended to our veterans and now after listening to parents, I will reverse this decision and allow the pictures to go home for parents and students to decide if they wish to compete," Watson said.

The image, captioned "Honoring 100 years of service," is available in black-and-white on the Legion's website. For eligible students, completed submissions, no additional artwork added, are due in April.

The winner gets invited to a Department Americanism Convention in Wildwood in June, plus a Gold Medal Award and $300. There's also second and third place prizes.

