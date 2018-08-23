NJ counselor asked 12-year-old girl for ‘obscene’ photos, cops say

DEPTFORD — A camp counselor and youth hockey coach whose Facebook page is filled with pictures of him with young children was charged with cyber harassment after being accused of asking a 12-year-old girl to send him pictures of her in her underwear.

According to the complaint filed in Deptford Municipal Court, Justin C. Maska, 23, of National Park, messaged the girl on August 15 with the request to take pictures of herself wearing a bra and thong. He also had "sexually explicit conversations about what he wanted to do" to the girl, the complaint says.

The complaint did not disclose the name of the camp.

He faces charges of cyber harassment for allegedly sending or soliciting obscene material and endangering the welfare of a child who he had a legal duty to care for.

According to his Facebook page , he is a scorekeeper at the Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone.

The Facebook page has a number of pictures showing Maska with young children at games. There are also pictures showing him with his family and refereeing.

He was also planning the Fall Classic for the Force Hockey Group.

Maska also had raised $1,100 on a GoFundMe page in order for him and his brothers to travel to Slovakia in June in order to play and coach at the World Ball Hockey Federation junior championships.

Justin was to be an assistant coach for the u20team and the youngest member of the coaching staff. The GoFundMe page also said that he helps run the Gloucester Township men’s league along with the West Deptford Street Hockey League.

Maska was being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

