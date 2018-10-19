NJ could get a warmer, wetter winter from El Nino

The prediction for the coming winter season from national forecasters suggests it may be wet and mild in New Jersey.

Mike Halpert, deputy director of The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center, says it may be another El Nino winter, "a 70 to 75 percent chance that El Nino will develop during the next few months."

El Nino in the equatorial Pacific tends to moderate the winter season in the lower 48 states.

"No part of the U.S. is favored to have below-average temperatures," Halpert said. North Jersey may get above-average temperatures.

As for precipitation, Halpert says there is a "slight tilt" toward wetter than average here, although he says that is not a strong tilt.

He shied away from any snow predictions, pointing out that NOAA now is making climate predictions for the winter season, not a forecast.

NOAA will take another look at the El Nino factor on Nov. 8.

