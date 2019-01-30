NJ cops search for man after woman sexually assaulted on PATCO

Police say a woman was sexually assaulted on a PATCO train early Sunday morning and they are asking the public's help to find a man who was seen at the scene.

The Delaware River Port Authority and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the reported sexual assault of a 22-year-old female about 4 a.m. somewhere between Collingswood Station and Lindenwold Station. There are four stops between those stations along the high-speed line.

The man being sought by police was seen on security camera footage, being dropped off at the Westmont PATCO Station about 1:52 a.m. He was seen getting out of a black pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet with black rims.

NJ cops hunt for man after PATCO sex assault (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)

The Westmont Station is the next east-bound stop, between Collingswood and the New Jersey end of the line at Lindenwold.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the man or information on the pickup truck is urged to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-650-6398, or DRPA at 609-685-2521.

