PISCATAWAY — In Middlesex County, the Cornelius Low House Museum is getting ready to do a major exhibition of what life was like in post-World War II New Jersey.

Mark Nonestied, head of the Middlesex County Office of Arts and History, says the agency believes "that this was an important story to tell — the 1950s in New Jersey."

He says the era was a time of unparalleled economic growth, the rise of the suburbs, supermarkets, super highways, the automobile culture and rock and roll.

"We think that it will be made even greater with the contribution of artifacts from members of the public," he said.

Nonestied says they seek photographs, furniture, games, kitchen items, things that speak to architecture from the time. Even things from the cold war era.

"I mean, this was the era of 'Duck and Cover.' Things that speak to civil rights, as well. Levittown's housing developments from the time — there is a whole host of topics that we are looking for."

"We really want to immerse our visitors in the time period and so we try and create these vignettes for people that are walking through the gallery's faces. We want them to experience the living room from the 1950s, even a kitchen with appliances from that time. Artifacts that can help us tell that story are of importance."

The exhibit is scheduled to open April.

If you have objects that you would like to loan for the exhibit, contact Katie Zavoski, senior curator, at 732 745 4177. Or email photos of the objects to katie.zavoski@co.middlesex.nj.us. The museum is located at 1225 River Road in Piscataway.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5