New name for Princeton hospital after latest merger

PLAINSBORO — The latest hospital merger in New Jersey will see Princeton HealthCare System fold into the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

As a result, University Medical Center of Princeton will be renamed Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center.

“This is a significant day in our history, and we look forward to being an even stronger organization, clinically and financially, as we continue to fulfill our almost century-old mission of serving this community,” Princeton HealthCare System President and CEO Barry S. Rabner said Tuesday.

“We could not ask for a better partner than Penn Medicine. Members of our community will continue to receive high-quality care right here, close to home. They also will benefit from easier access to the latest medical breakthroughs, clinical trials, cutting-edge technologies and specialized clinical expertise—both here and elsewhere in the Penn Medicine system.”

The merger also will affect Princeton House Behavioral Health, Princeton HomeCare and the Princeton Medicine physician network.

Hospitals across the state have been merging as executives try to stay ahead of rising healthcare costs.

Princeton HealthCare System began its search for healthcare companies to partner with in 2015, considering 17 options before signing a letter of intent with University of Pennsylvania Health System in 2016.

Over the summer, Cooper University Health in South Jersey announced it would acquire Trinity Health hospitals in Trenton, Willingboro and Camden.

The largest hospital chain was created in the merger of Robert Wood Johnson University Health with Barnabas Health.

