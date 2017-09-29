New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for September 29 (Afternoon)
Four men were indicted in connection with the seizure of nearly 100 pounds of synthetic opioid fentanyl, the largest bust of the super potent drug in state history.
As Puerto Rico begins the long road to recover, more supplies and government money should be making their way to the island in the coming days.
As another heating season approaches, some people might see their bills go up.
