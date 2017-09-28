New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for September 28 (Evening)
According to NJ Transit, Northeast Corridor service was suspended between New Brunswick and Trenton due to an “Amtrak trespasser strike” near Princeton Junction just before 3 p.m
Millennials are leaving many parts of New Jersey, says a new research report, drawn to other places where people can walk to work, shopping and recreation – and where they have a better shot at affording a place to live.
Halloween and fall this year will enjoy good-sized and plentiful pumpkins in New Jersey. A farm bureau expert says pin a lot of it on the weather.
