New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Oct. 3 (Morning)
Hospitals were overflowing with victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel.
This morning the death toll stands at 59, and 527 were wounded, including a woman from New Jersey.
The Monroe Township athletic director is defending the actions of four members of the high school football team.
Do you hate sharing the road with tractor trailers and other large trucks?
https://trentonpodcasts.townsquaredigital.com/FlashBriefing/NJ1015NewsFlash2017-10-03.mp3