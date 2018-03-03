New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 3-4
New Jersey's late winter nor'easter caused power outages, flooding and rough road conditions. See meteorologist Dan Zarrow's blog for the latest.
At least 200 students and parents attended Tuesday night’s Cherry Hill Board of Education meeting, with many voicing concerns about school security and what they perceive to be a lack of response by education officials to make sure students are kept safe. This comes after a teacher was suspended for saying much the same in a classroom.
Updated influenza surveillance data in New Jersey shows this year’s severe flu epidemic continues to get more severe. The number of confirmed flu cases in the Garden State rose from 17,962 last week to 20,478 this week, an increase of slightly more than 14 percent, according to a new report by the state Health Department.
You may have heard about the story of a NJ college student attending school in West Virginia who got drunk and ended up with a $1600 Uber charge. He spoke with our own Bill Spadea this week.