New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 3-4

New Jersey's late winter nor'easter caused power outages, flooding and rough road conditions. See meteorologist Dan Zarrow's blog for the latest .

At least 200 students and parents attended Tuesday night’s Cherry Hill Board of Education meeting , with many voicing concerns about school security and what they perceive to be a lack of response by education officials to make sure students are kept safe. This comes after a teacher was suspended for saying much the same in a classroom.

Updated influenza surveillance data in New Jersey shows this year’s severe flu epidemic continues to get more severe . The number of confirmed flu cases in the Garden State rose from 17,962 last week to 20,478 this week, an increase of slightly more than 14 percent, according to a new report by the state Health Department.

You may have heard about the story of a NJ college student attending school in West Virginia who got drunk and ended up with a $1600 Uber charge. He s poke with our own Bill Spadea this week.