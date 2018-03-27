New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 27 (Afternoon)

Four people have been charged with performing acts of prostitution at a Route 36 spa as part of an ongoing investigation.

A driver and passenger died on Monday when their car collided with a dump truck on Route 29, closing the road for the afternoon commute.

Two pedestrians have already lost their lives in 2018 in this Ocean County township. In response, Lakewood law enforcement and a number of groups have launched a safety campaign , reminding pedestrians of the steps they can take to stay safe when sharing the road with motor vehicles.

Gov. Phil Murphy could soon hit the road and hold a series of town halls to try and build public support for his proposed state spending plan.