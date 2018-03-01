New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 1 (Morning)
Updated influenza surveillance data in New Jersey shows this year’s severe flu epidemic continues to get more severe.
At a five and a half hour hearing Wednesday during which gun owners and gun-control advocates traded turns at the microphones, a state Assembly committee started a half-dozen bills on a path toward a governor eager to sign them.
Prosecutors say an 18-year-old high school student created a virtual video-game school where his avatar could walk around shooting people.