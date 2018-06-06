New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for June 6 (Morning)
New information Wednesday morning on a story we told you Tuesday, about a 9-year-old bringing a loaded gun onto his school bus in Lakewood.
There will be no criminal charges brought against the police officer seen punching a woman in the head on the beach in Wildwood, but he could still face internal charges.
The system outage that knocked New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission offline through Monday afternoon was an unwelcome reminder that the MVC's computers are ancient, and not getting fixed soon.