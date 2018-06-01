New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for June 1 (Evening)
New Jersey government could shut down for the second time in as many years if lawmakers and the governor fail to agree on a new budget this month.
Democratic legislative leaders have agreed on changes to the school funding formula that would redistribute more than a half-billion dollars in state aid over the next seven years, Senate President Stephen Sweeney announced Monday.
Banner ad planes are still doing big business at the Jersey shore.