New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for February 19 (Afternoon)

The pastor of a local church has admitted in court that he sexually assaulted four children over the course of several years.

A township rabbi was one of three people arrested as part of a prostitution operation run by two people from New York, police said.

New Jersey health experts and state lawmakers are taking a closer look at why black infants are dying at an alarming pace compared to babies who are white .

New Jersey lawmakers are taking another stab at reviving a bill that would create new utilities to deal with stormwater . It's the state's most persistent problem fouling waterways and causing major flooding.