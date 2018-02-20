New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Feb. 20 (Morning)

One hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are heading to Florida's Capitol today, to put pressure on the state legislature to consider a sweeping package of gun control laws after 17 were killed at the school last week.

Amid the anti-gun protests and calls for legislative action in the wake of the latest school shooting, there are immediate concerns about security at New Jersey schools.

A new report finds most states have finally recovered from tax revenue losses sustained during the Great Recession, but New Jersey is not one of them .