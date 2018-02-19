New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Feb. 19 (Morning)

New Jersey is investigating a likely third child death from this year's deadly strain of flu.

Student survivors of the deadly Florida school shooting who hope to become the face of a revived gun control movement are on a potential collision course with President Donald Trump.

A student in the Matawan-Aberdeen school system was arrested over the weekend for making a threat.

To shield themselves from prosecution, New Jersey gangs are recruiting young people on social media sites like Facebook to commit serious crimes like robbery and assault.