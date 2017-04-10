New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 10 (Afternoon)

Plan to renovate the Statehouse remain on track to commence this summer - though State Treasurer Ford Scudder told lawmakers he can't provide itemized costs yet. http://nj1015.com/statehouse-renovation-full-speed-ahead-on-unclear-path/

Have you been breaking the law in your town for years? Many New Jersey municipalities require that you obtain a permit before holding a yard sale on your property. http://nj1015.com/planning-a-yard-sale-in-new-jersey-you-may-need-a-permit/

https://trentonpodcasts.townsquaredigital.com/FlashBriefing/NJ1015NewsFlash2017-04-10b.mp3