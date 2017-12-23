Contact Us
Neptune man, 71, and his dog killed after car is pushed into oncoming traffic

By Sergio Bichao December 23, 2017 10:20 AM
TINTON FALLS — A 71-year-old Neptune Township man was killed Friday evening after his car was rear-ended and shoved into oncoming highway traffic.

Wade Henson Jr. was pronounced dead 10:08 p.m. at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township. His dog died at the scene.

The crash was reported about 8:47 p.m. on Route 33.

Prosecutors say Henson’s 2001 Ford Focus, which was traveling east, was rear-ended by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD, driven by Christopher Fiore, 46, of Neptune Township.

Henson’s Ford was pushed into the westbound lanes, where it was struck on the passenger side by a 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT driven by Darrell Bradwell, 60, of Neptune Township.

Fiore and his two passengers were not injured. Bradwell was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Prosecutors did not say whether either driver face criminal charges or motor vehicle violations.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the crash to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Reginald Grant at 800-533-7443 or Tinton Falls Police Officer Duncan at 732-542-4422.

