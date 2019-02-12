Mystery hero rescues 2 from NJ fire

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are crediting an unknown passerby who rescued two people from a fire in a South Jersey home on Sunday.

Flames broke out around 2:30 p.m. at the home on South Shore Road in the Marmora section of Upper Township. The property is also home to the Chop Shop beauty salon.

The mystery hero put a ladder up to a second-floor window, helped two people escape the smoke and flames, and then left.

"A big shout out and thank you to the unknown person who saved those two lives," the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company wrote on its Facebook page.

Everyone made it out of the two-story building, according to the department. The intense heat from the fire caused three nearby buildings to burn and windows to crack.

Two vehicles parked outside the home were completely engulfed in flames.

A GoFundMe page was created for Mason Bliss, a resident of an apartment that was destroyed by fire. According to the page, Bliss completed two tours of military service in Afghanistan.

The Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Ladder put up against a home during a fire in the Marmora section of Upper Township (Marmora Volunteer Fire Co.)

