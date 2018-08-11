Motorcyclist killed, 2 others seriously injured in NJ crashes

It was a bad 12 hours for motorcyclists in New Jersey with one killed and two more injured in separate incidents.

Jairo Jiminez, 29, of Mount Laurel, died early Saturday morning when his Yamaha motorcycle hit a concrete barrier on the exit ramp from northbound New Jersey Turnpike at Exit 7A for Robbinsville, according to State Police spokesman Lawrence Peele.

Jiminez was ejected from his motorcycle at 1:35 a.m. and died at the scene, according to Peele. He had no passenger and no other vehicles were involved.

On Friday afternoon, a Harley-Davidson and a Kawasaki Ninja collided at the intersection of Route 571 and Ridgeway Boulevard in Manchester, throwing both drivers from their respective motorcycles, according to Manchester police.

Police said the Harley, driven by Kevin Zodl, 49, of the Fords section of Woodbridge, was behind a car that slowed to make a right turn. Zodl continued west and collided with the Kawasaki, which was making a left turn from Ridgeway Boulevard onto Route 571. The crash happened about 4:40 p.m.

Zodl and Jeffery Saliski, 51, of Manchester, were found lying in the road when police arrived and were taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital.

Both men were in stable condition Friday night.

The roadways were closed several hours for an investigation.

