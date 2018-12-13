Morris County school janitor charged with molesting 6-year-old

DUNELLEN — An elementary school janitor who lives in this borough has been charged with having inappropriate contact with a young girl.

Arnaldo Veliz-Chamale, 61, was arrested and charged with having inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl. The touching happened at his home an undisclosed number of times between October and this month, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said.

The prosecutor said Veliz-Chamale has been employed as a janitor at the Harding School in Morris County for 11 years.

Veliz-Chamale has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of second-degree sexual assault. He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a court appearance on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Dudley at 732-968-300 or Detective Julissa Alvarado at 732-745-3711.

