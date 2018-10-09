MONTGOMERY — A high school teacher has been arrested and charged with sending explicit pictures of herself to a 17-year-old student with whom she had inappropriate conversations.

Michelina Aichele, 29, of Hillsborough, was arrested after police were notified about the communications on October 4, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said. The boy told police that Aichele had sent him nude pictures of herself for several months. The teen also said they had sexually explicit conversations on social media and through email.

On October 5, Aichele was arrested and was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She was being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

A letter from Superintendent Nancy Gartenberg posted on the district's website said Aichele was "suspended and removed" from the high school on October 4.

"The teacher's suspension shall be continued pending a resolution of the criminal charges, and the District will continue to cooperate with the Somerset county Prosecutor and the Montgomery Township Police Department." Gartenberg's letter said.

According to state pension records, Aichele has been a teacher in the district for three years. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday afternoon whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Robertson encouraged anyone with information about the case to call the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at 908-359-3222. Information can also be submitted through the STOPit app, or through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS.

