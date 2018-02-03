Monmouth University student killed in Jersey Shore crash

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A Monmouth University student died in a single-car crash early Saturday morning in this township.

Dane M. Fante, 20, of Moorestown, was a passenger in a 2006 Audi AA8 that veered off South Lincoln Avenue at Oakwood Avenue in the Elberon section around 2:40 a.m., Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

The car, driven by Jose R. Rivera, 21, of Lyndhurst, hit several objects and a tree, according to the prosecutor.

Fante was pronounced dead at the scene while Rivera was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remained under investigation and no charges have been filed.

“The Monmouth University community is deeply saddened by the loss of Dane Fante. Dane was a second-year student studying communication and business at the university, but he was also a beloved son, brother, and friend. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Monmouth University President Grey J. Dimenna said in a statement.

Dimenna said support services were available from the school's Counseling and Psychological Services and the Office of Student Life

Gramiccioni asked any witnesses to call his office at 800-533-7443 or Ocean Township Police Sgt. Todd Gregory at 732-531-1800.

