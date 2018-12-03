Monmouth County dog fighting for his life after attack

Four kids in Colts Neck have been devastated since Thanksgiving, when their puppy was attacked by two dogs on the loose.

Melissa, Olivia, Kayla, and Andrew are showering all the love they have on their 2-year old adorable dog, Duke, whom they adopted from the MCSPCA two years ago.

This past Thanksgiving morning, their dad took Duke outside before he realized there were two dogs on the loose that had wandered into their front yard. Those dogs attacked Duke, and since then he has been fighting for his life, family members say.

Here are some photos of Duke in happier times:

He is now out of the hospital and home with the family, but still being taken back and forth to the vet and will have to have drains removed. Marlene and her husband are hopeful that with all the love that Duke has been receiving, it will help him heal and regain his strength.

A complaint has been filed with the police, town, and animal control to help them track the owner of the dogs and hold them accountable.

Duke is being treated by Garden State Vet Specialists in Tinton Falls.

