Mom drops baby to safety from 2nd story, as Lakewood house burns

LAKEWOOD — When Rey Carpinteyro was getting out of his car on Friday night, a woman yelling to catch her baby was the first thing he heard coming from a nearby house fire.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. Friday, at a Woodlake Manor townhouse, according to police. The 28-year-old mother and her child were on the second floor of the house — and the woman eventually escaped by jumping to safety.

Carpinteyro not only caught the young child and carried the child, to safety but then went back to help the woman escape the fire, police said. The woman suffered several cuts to her legs as a result of the fall — but it could have been worse. Carpinteyro had broken her fall, police said.

The woman and her child were both taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to police. The American Red Cross was called in to help another family that was also affected by the fire.

Police have not released the identities of the fire’s victims.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Lakewood Police Department, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, with help coming from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI unit.

